neena-gupta,-vikas-khanna’s-the-last-color-among-344-films-competing-for-best-picture-at-oscars-2020

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna’s directorial debut The Last Color, which features veteran actress Neena Gupta, is one among the many films in the running in the Best Picture category for the Oscars, state reports.

Khanna shared the news on social media. The Last Color is one of the 344 films in the running.

Check out Vikas Khanna’s announcement

BEST WAY TO START 2020. MIRACLE. MIRACLE. Thank you UNIVERSE. Our humble film THE LAST COLOR is pure HEART. Oscars: Academy Announces 344 Films Eligible for 2019 Best Picture. https://t.co/p654zVd8IQ pic.twitter.com/3i4NzIkL44 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020

Replying to one of Khanna’s tweets, the Badhaai Ho actress wrote on Twitter, “Can’t believe am soooo happy.” In his other posts, Khanna mentions Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 release Masaan has been a great influence and inspiration behind The Last Color. He thanked the director and the actors (Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha) for inadvertently motivating him through their work. Check out Vikas Khanna’s posts about The Last Color

I need sometime to absorb this. Holyyyyy Godddd. @Neenagupta001 thank you for believing in me. Love and respect you very muchhhh. @Jitendra_siffcy @KaulPoonam @jayisready pic.twitter.com/TCBThOCyol — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020

I don’t know what happens after this moment. But this moment is everything. To be on this list of BEST FEATURE FILMS 2019 pic.twitter.com/lIWcftsSGe — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020

This is going to be the biggest achievement of my human life. I put Neena ji’s name next to Meryl Streep’s name on Oscar list. I thank the Universe for reconfirming my faith in miracles-hardwork-dedications-blessings. #TheLastColor @Neenagupta001 pic.twitter.com/SqwidWrmVJ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020

Just to be eligible for Oscars. (BEST FEATURE FILM) Just to be on this list. Jai Ma Ganga. On your banks I was reincarnated & now thissss miracle. https://t.co/p654zUVxkg pic.twitter.com/47cYpbrgYm — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020

I wrote the story-screenplay-scenes-concept-music-novel on the banks of Ganges. As she touched my feet & made me alive again & again. Singing lullabies to me at the night. #Varanasi #Kashi #MyGanga @Neenagupta001 @Jitendra_siffcy @jayisready @KaulPoonam https://t.co/p654zUVxkg pic.twitter.com/IqsDUq8DyF — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020

The Last Color deals with the taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi in India.

