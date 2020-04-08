neena-gupta-and-jitendra-kumar’s-amazon-series-panchayat-takes-top-i’m-all-over-this-imdb’s-trending-list

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 10: 33 [IST]

Made by TVF, Panchayat has received lots of love from critics and audiences alike, because of its light-hearted and authentic approach, excellent performances and soulful score. The Viral Fever’s latest creation, Panchayat, that is on Amazon Prime Video exclusively, has received lots of love having an IMDB rating of 9.1/10. The show is currently between the top 10 movies and shows across India. Panchayat had taken the main position on IMDb’s trending list accompanied by Mahabharat, Dear Comrade, Asur and ramayan. The Neena Gupta, Raghubir Jitendra and Yadav Kumar starrer is aimed at unearthing the clichéd portrayal of Indian village life. Panchayat can be an eight-part comedy-drama series which enables you to visit a modern Indian village through the eyes of the protagonist, a man from the populous city. Panchayat sees the journey of Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitu), who unwillingly joins as a secretary in the panchayat office of a remote village in UP, when he does not land an operating job after college. Abhishek unwillingly starts his job with the only real motivation to getting out of there as quickly as possible, and begins to get ready for CAT. Neena Gupta and Jitendra were last seen together in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. As the two played the role of mother and son in the film, here they’re seen having a bittersweet relationship of colleagues and neighbours in the panchayat office. Discussing her character Neena Gupta said, “Playing the role of Manju Devi, a quirky matriarchal homemaker and official village Pradhan, was plenty of fun, especially alongside this type of talented cast and crew,” Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and compiled by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. Hindi Web Shows Releasing In April 2020: Panchayat, Hasmukh, The Raikar Case AND MUCH MORE April 2020: From The Lighthouse To Tales From The Loop Everything ARRIVING AT Amazon Prime Video