neena-gupta-and-jitendra-kumar-return-with-panchayat-by-tvf-and-amazon-prime-video

Updated: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16: 04 [IST]

Amazon Prime Video is all set to introduce a new show in collaboration with TVF starring Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar. The makers released the series's first trailer on Sunday. Panchayat follow an urban boy's journey far away from his comfort zone. Jitendra Kumar will be seen picking up a government job which takes him to the rural heartlands. Caught between crazy characters, he quickly sets his mind on one thing – getting out of there as soon as possible. Talking about the shows, Jitendra Kumar said, "Panchayat is the unique and charming story of a young man struggling to adjust to his new life in a remote village, I could not have been more excited to work on Panchayat – and particularly the opportunity to work with the brilliant Neena Guptaji once again." Jitendra was last seen with Neena Gupta in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While the two played the role of mother and son in the film where they are set to have a bittersweet professional relationship. The show's official synopsis reads, "Panchayat is a light-hearted show capturing the journey of an urban protagonist Abhishek Tripathi, who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Stuck between crazy characters, Abhishek unwillingly starts his job but with the sole motivation of getting out of there as soon as possible, for which he even prepares for CAT." "Playing the role of Manju Devi, a quirky matriarchal homemaker and official village Pradhan, was a huge amount of fun, especially alongside such a talented cast and crew," said actress Neena Gupta when commenting on Panchayat. "Panchayat is a light-hearted, funny series with plenty of heart. I know Prime members are going to fall in love with its unique characters and authentic rural flavour." The eight-part comedy-drama stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Biswapati Sarkar as the quirky characters working at a local panchayat office.