nearly-80-drug-cartel-members-escape-prison-‘through-underground-tunnel’

At least 75 ‘highly dangerous’ criminals, including members of a notorious Brazilian gang, have escaped from prison in Paraguay.

But the jailbreak may not be as inventive as it first appears, with authorities in the South American nation immediately firing the prison’s director, Christan Gonzalez, and openly suggesting that yesterday’s escape may have occurred because of corrupt staff at the jail.

A long tunnel along and cells filled with up to 200 bags of earth have been discovered at the facility, in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, in Amambay, close to the border with Brazil.

Paraguay’s Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo said in a statement that the tunnel itself may have been a ruse to cover up complicity by prison officials – suggesting that many of the inmates may have in fact walked out of the prison’s main gate.

Local media have suggested that at least 28 prison guards have been detained, with prosecutor Reinalda Palacios saying ‘they will all be investigated and there could be more arrested’.

Mr Palacios confirmed that 50 prisoners from the prison’s upper floor and 25 from the lower floor escaped in the incident.

Mr Acevedo said the majority of the escapees belong to Brazil’s First Capital Command gang, which was formed in the 1990s inside a Sao Paulo prison and has since extended its influence throughout the country, becoming one of Brazil’s largest criminal organisations.

It is considered the largest drug and arms trafficking gang in Brazil.

Paraguay’s Justice Minister Cecilia Perez told the Telefuturo station: ‘It’s not possible that nobody saw anything in all this time.

‘This isn’t the work of one day or one night.’

The tunnel was well hidden and some reports have suggested as many as 91 prisoners tried to escape and 16 were captured.

In Brazil, Justice Minister Sergio Moro said authorities were trying to prevent the escapees from re-entering the country.

He tweeted: ‘If they enter Brazil again, they will only get a one-way ticket to federal prison.’

Reports have suggested that five pickup trucks were found burnt out in Ponta Pora, on the Brazilian side of the border.

Brazilian authorities said 40 of the escapees were Brazilian, and said they had passed their names and photos to border police.

Paraguay’s national police added that some of the inmates participated in a massacre which left 10 inmates dead in the prison in July last year.

Mr Acevedo said national police had been mobilized to hunt for the escapees.

The prison’s head of security was also fired and Mr Perez said the fight against organised crime isn’t only against the Brazilian gang, ‘but also clearly against all the corruption within our system, which sadly is totally contaminated.’