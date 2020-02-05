nearly-60%-of-americans-say-they’re-better-off-financially

Trump delivers State of the Union address

Americans may not be quite ready to party like it’s 1999, but that’s the last time they felt as optimistic about their finances as they do now.

Nearly six in 10 Americans, or 59%, say they are better off financially today than a year ago, according to a new Gallup poll. That’s in line with the annual national mood check’s highest prior reading in January 1999. As during the dot-com era boom, low unemployment and a buoyant stock market are boosting people’s confidence in their current economic prospects, Gallup noted. The survey of more than 1,000 adults was conducted January 2 through January 15

Overall U.S. growth is far softer these days, by contrast. The economy grew 2.3% last year, the slowest pace of expansion since 2016 and shy of President Donald Trump’s 3% target. The economy grew a robust 4.8% in 1999.Gallup’s findings align with a recent CBS News poll that found that 75% of Americans say the economy is in good shape — the highest in almost 20 years.Beyond the positive views on their current financial situation, most Americans are feeling good about the future, too. About three in four adults think they’ll be on better financial footing a year from now, the highest in Gallup’s trend since 1977, the year the survey outfit began asking the question.The latest poll findings also illustrate the nation’s political divide, with a large gap in financial perceptions depending on a person’s party affiliation. Seventy-six percent of Republicans reported being financially better off than a year ago, versus just 43% of Democrats, Gallup found. Among those who describe themselves as independents, 58% say they are better off now than a year ago.