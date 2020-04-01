🔥Nearly £50,000 raised for 'devastated' family of London boy, 13, who died after testing positive for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Almost £50,000 has been raised for the “devastated” family of a 13-year-old London boy who died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday, it was revealed last night.

He had no apparent underlying health conditions and is thought to be the youngest person in the UK to die with the Covid-19.

An online fundraiser set up for funeral costs and for his family by the early hours of Wednesday morning topped £47,500 – far exceeding the £4,000 target.

Ismail tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a day after he was admitted to King’s College Hospital, his family said.

Family friend Mark Stephenson said the boy’s mother and six siblings are now awaiting the results of a post mortem.

A spokesman for King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.

“The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made.”

Following the release of the latest official figures, a 19-year-old was believed to be England’s youngest victim to have died in hospital with no existing medical issues.

Ismail’s family said they were “beyond devastated” by his death, in a statement released through Mr Stephenson.

“Ismail started showing symptoms and had difficulties breathing and was admitted to King’s College Hospital,” the family said.

“He was put on a ventilator and then put into an induced coma but sadly died yesterday morning. To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions. We are beyond devastated.”

Mr Stephenson, college director at the Madinah College where Ismail’s sister works, set up the GoFundMe page to raise money for the family, who also lost Ismail’s father to cancer.

The page read: “Sadly he died without any family members close by due to the highly infectious nature of Covid-19.

“We at Madinah College would like to appeal to our brothers and sisters to donate generously to help raise £4000 for the funeral costs and to support the family, who sadly also lost their father to cancer.”