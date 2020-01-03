ncp-big-winner-in-maharashtra,-home-can-go-to-anil-deshmukh:-sources

Mumbai:

Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party – which played a key role in bringing together the ideologically disparate Shiv Sena and the Congress and help for the government in Maharashtra – is set to emerge as the biggest winner with most of the key cabinet berths.

The party is expected to get the home, finance, irrigation and medical education ministries. The post of the deputy Chief Minister also belongs to the party. In terms of numbers too, they have the edge over the Shiv Sena, with 16 berths compared to the Sena’s 15.

Sources said more names have emerged in course of the ongoing discussions of portfolios.

The NCP’s Anil Deshmukh, sources said, will get the crucial home portfolio, urban development will go to Eknath Shinde, Industries to Subhash Desai, Revenue to Balasaheb Thorat, Labour and Excise to Dilip Walse Patil, Housing to Jeetendra Ahwad and Medical Education to Varsha Gaikwad. Dhananjay Munde is likely to get the ministry of social justice.

The Congress has been relegated to the third spot in the government with just a handful of ministries.

