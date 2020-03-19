nbl-makes-call-on-2020-premiers

Australian basketball star Andrew Bogut says he’s “beyond embarrassed and disappointed” by the events of the last week, which has culminated in the Perth Wildcats being named the 2019-20 NBL champions.

Perth held a 2-1 lead over the Sydney Kings in the best-of-five match finals series, with games four and five cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Matches were already being held behind closed doors, however the Sydney Kings informed the NBL they did not wish to play the final two games of the series as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

“We’ve taken extensive advice on this matter from the NBL board of directors, members of our advisory board, FIBA, and our external legal advisers,” said NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger.

“We’ve concluded that there is only one outcome that is appropriate in the circumstances of the league having made the decision to cancel games four and five of the finals series.”

“Consequently, the champions of the 2019-20 NBL season are the Perth Wildcats.”

Bogut took to Twitter shortly after the decision was announced, taking aim at the NBL.

Promising to expand on his remarks tomorrow, Bogut slammed the game’s ruling body.

“In wrapping up the season, a quick note to say I could not be any PROUDER of the Sydney Kings and our playing group,” he wrote.

“After almost three hours of back and forth (and plenty of tears) we came to what ultimately was the hardest decision any athlete or team could make.

“I want to go on record to say I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed in regards to how this was handled by our league from the week leading up to the Grand Final series. More to come at a later date re: that.

“This has nothing to do with the result announced today and I wish to congratulate the Perth Wildcats on being crowned champions.”

NBL owner Larry Kestelman said it was an unsatisfactory end to the season, but understandable in the circumstances.

“It feels not as celebratory as it should. In some ways it feels a little sad that a sport that is so much about our fans and so much about entertainment, that it’s done around a table,” he said.

“Both teams were incredible, with Sydney finishing first (on the ladder) and Perth finishing 2-1 in the series, I have no doubt neither team would have liked for it to finish this way.

“I am sure both Perth and Sydney would have loved to have played out the five games and have the trophy being presented and the celebration in front of a crowd.

“It’s not how we wanted, but we have bigger problems in the world, and we felt we need to bring this to a conclusion and get the right outcome for the teams involved.”

Perth’s Bryce Cotton was named MVP for the finals series.