Andrew Bogut put on a first-half masterclass to inspire the Sydney Kings to a 97-83 victory over the Perth Wildcats in game two of the NBL grand final series.

Bogut scored 17 points and posted 10 rebounds in the first half of Friday’s clash at a near-empty RAC Arena.

The star Boomer finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Jae’Sean Tate (20 points) and Kevin Lisch (19) were also crucial in helping the Kings level the best-of-five series at 1-1. Game three will be played in Sydney on Sunday.

Perth Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson believes the NBL should charter planes for both his team and the Kings for the remainder of the grand final series after the coronavirus pandemic threw the Finals into disarray.

Kings level NBL Finals against Wildcats

Disappointed to have lost home-court advantage for game two of the best-of-five series due to the coronavirus lockout, Gleeson called on the NBL to further protect players for the remainder of the playoffs.

“We’re not playing in front of a crowd because of health concerns, yet they are letting us go on a plane,” he said after the 97-83 loss to the Kings at RAC Arena on Friday night.

“The NBL should follow it through and have a charter flight for both teams to go.

“It’s just being consistent with what they are doing. Both teams are in the same boat, or plane.”

Both teams were scheduled to travel on a commercial Qantas flight back to Sydney before game three on Sunday.

Jesse Wagstaff of the Wildcats takes a shot during Game 2 of the NBL Finals match between Perth Wildcats and Sydney Kings at Perth Arena (Getty)

Friday night was a bit strange at a near-empty RAC Arena.

The Wildcats cheerleaders still went through their routines, the music still blared while the court announcer tried his best to rev up the couple of hundred friends and family that were allowed in to watch.

But you could hear the players talking to each other on-court and the coaches talking to their players and the referees.

It was left to the Kings’ bench to put off the shooter whenever a Wildcats player went to the line.

Gleeson felt the result was them losing the home-court advantage, something Perth probably enjoys better than any other team.

“It’s 14,000 fans that we have cheering and supporting us and helping us, that have been the best sixth man for a number of years,” he said.

“I know they would be disappointed not coming to the game, so it’s disappointing that at two o’clock or something, that we get told that there is no home court advantage, basically.

“It is what it is and it doesn’t stop our poor performance on defence today.”

Wildcats star Bryce Cotton threatened to steal the win for the home side with a 27-point haul, including four long bombs.

But with only him and Nick Kay (17 points) hitting the scoreboard with any big impact, the Wildcats didn’t have enough firepower on the night.

Terrico White was below his best with just five points.

“We built a margin on the back of some better three-point shooting,” Kings coach Will Weaver said.

“We did a better job of limiting Cotton and White’s touches. They’re a real problem on the offensive end.

But I continue to highlight that the offensive rebounding game seems to be the key any time you play these guys.”

Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson was disappointed with his team’s defensive effort.

“They were scoring pretty much at their will – 57 in the first half,” Gleeson said.

“It was really disappointing we didn’t put a stamp on the game defensively.

“Tate and Bogut got about 40 points between them. That’s a big blow we didn’t do a good job on.”

It was the Bogut versus Cotton show in the first half as the stars traded blows.

Bogut was immense in the key and nailed 12 points in the opening term to give the Kings an early 17-9 lead, while Cotton’s class was clear to see.

The second quarter was a topsy-turvy affair, with the Wildcats clawing level before the Kings opened up a nine-point break.

A buzzer-beating three-pointer from Clint Steindl closed the gap to six points at the break, and the Wildcats were within three points at the final change.

But Perth couldn’t find their range in the final term, with the home side falling in a huge hole as the Kings pulled away..

©AAP2020