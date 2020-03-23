nbcuniversal-joins-fox-in-offering-cable-news,-local-news-broadcasts-to-all-pay-tv-subscribers

UPDATED, March 23: NBCUniversal is widening the distribution of its national news programming during the coronavirus crisis, making MSNBC and CNBC available, in partnership with its distribution partners, to all their video customers, regardless of the packages to which they subscribe.

Subscribers can view this content through their video provider or through MSNBC’s and CNBC’s online platforms on an authenticated basis.

Additionally, NBC News Now, a 24/7 online streaming service from NBC News, will feature programming drawing upon all the news resources of NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC, free to viewers.

“NBCUniversal is committed to providing a public service during the coronavirus pandemic, generating awareness and ensuring all U.S. households receive the latest news and information on the evolving global situation,” the company said.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are also streaming their local newscasts as well as coronavirus-related press conferences, to help local audiences stay informed about developments in their communities. The owned stations’ newscasts are free and unauthenticated on desktop and mobile web and apps.

PREVIOUSLY: Fox Corp. said it’s partnered with pay-TV distributors to offer unlimited access to Fox News and Fox television station broadcasts to people regardless of the specific packages they subscribe to.

Fox said it will also leverage its own distribution platforms to free stream Fox News Channel and the stations across an array of streaming options. Fox News will be available for free on FoxNews.com, the Fox News app, Fox.com, and the Fox Now app, Fox’s 29 owned and operated stations will be available for free on Fox.com and the Fox Now app.

“Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times,” said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Last week Fox launched CoronavirusNOW.com, a free-to-site with breaking news, live stream updates, and interviews with health officials. It is partnering with the Ad Council and National Association of Broadcasters to air public service announcements about coronavirus across its platforms. Fox stations and Fox News are collaborating on a three-minute live report weekdays anchored by Bill Hemmer with national perspectives, facts and context on coronavirus.