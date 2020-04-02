nbc-sets-new-finale-dates-as-seasons-get-cut-short-by-coronavirus-shutdown

As with most networks, NBC has had to shift some series’ season finale dates due to the coronavirus-related production shutdowns.
Several NBC series will wrap their season runs earlier than planned because they could not finish production on their orders. The list includes all Chicago dramas, Law & Order: SVU, The The Blacklist and New Amsterdam.
Midseason series Manifest, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Will & Grace have not had to shift their season finale dates since they had shorter episode orders and had completed filming prior to the shutdown. Manifest will air its season ender on April 6, Zoey’s will wrap on May 3 and Will & Grace on April 23.
The Will & Grace retrospective now moves from 8: 30 to 9: 30 pm, immediately following the series finale. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s season finale will air at 8: 30 pm on April 23.
Indebted will now wrap its first season on April 16; its finale relocation is tied to the overall scheming reshuffle caused by the mass shutdown; as a midseason entry The Fran Drescher comedy has its entire order in the can.
Kid talent show Little Big Shots, hosted by Melissa McCarthy, will air its season finale on May 24.
A complete list of NBC’s updated season finale dates follows below.
Manifest
Final episode of the season: April 6
New Amsterdam
Final episode of the season: April 14
Chicago Med
Final episode of the season: April 15
Chicago Fire
Final episode of the season: April 15
Chicago P.D.
Final episode of the season: April 15
Indebted
Final episode of the season: April 16
Superstore
Final episode of the season: April 23
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Final episode of the season: April 23
Will & Grace
Series finale: April 23
Law & Order: SVU
Final episode of the season: April 23
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Final episode of the season: May 3
Good Girls
Final episode of the season: May 3
The Blacklist
Final episode of the season: May 15
Little Big Shots
Final episode of the season: May 24