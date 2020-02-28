nbc-renews-law-&-order:-svu-for-three-more-seasons

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is never going away. The procedural, which became the longest-running live-action drama this season, just received a three-season pickup from NBC. This means it’ll be on the air through Season 24. The TV show will be one season away from being old enough to rent a car, and that is truly insane in this era of Peak TV.The three-year renewal deal is NBC’s new favorite trick. It was unprecedented when the network did it last spring for This Is Us, the No. 1 show among adults 18-49, but it surprised everyone by renewing medical drama New Amsterdam for three additional seasons earlier this year as well. Now, Law & Order: SVU, along with Dick Wolf’s Chicago shows, have gotten the same extension — an investment in talent that other broadcast networks haven’t been willing to make.Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

“I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” Wolf said in a statement from NBC. “This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the Law & Order and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”We can’t complain. We’re willing to watch Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) take down the scummiest criminals in New York City until the end of our days. Cue the Law & Order sound effect here.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.