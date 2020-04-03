nbc-releases-blindspot-season-5-premiere-date

Now Playing

Blindspot is on the move. The NBC thriller’s fifth and final season will premiere Thursday, April 30 at 10/9c, TV Guide has learned. The show will move to its normal 9/8c timeslot the following week on May 7. According to TV Line, Blindspot Season 5 was initially slated for a summer premiere, but the coronavirus-induced global production shutdown has forced networks to shuffle their schedules.

The season will pick up from Season 4’s cliffhanger ending in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching after a drone strike attacked the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power.Season 5 will be shorter than usual, consisting of just 13 episodes, and will wrap up Jane’s story after 102 total episodes.

In addition to the premiere date, NBC released a new photo from the new season that shows Jane in disguise in a blonde wig.Blindspot Season 5 premieres Thursday, April 30 at 10/9c on NBC. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Hulu. Jaimie Alexander, BlindspotPhoto: NBC, Virginia Sherwood/NBC/Warner Bros