nba-will-honour-the-numbers-of-kobe,-gianna-bryant-at-all-star-weekend

The NBA has announced that it will honour Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna ahead of All-Star weekend in a tribute to the numbers they represented.

Players participating in the NBA Rising Stars game and the All-Star game will don the numbers 2 and 24, which Bryant and Gianna wore, respectively. This tribute follows the NBA’s decision to change the rules of the All-Star game to honour the late Bryant, Gianna and the seven other victims involved in the fatal helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

The new format of the game adopts the “Elam ending” where a target score is initiated to eradicate late-game fouling. The NBA’s version will add 24 points in the fourth quarter to heighten the competitiveness and honour Bryant, according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“This notion of adding 24 points in the fourth quarter was suggested by a few people… that seemed fitting,” Silver told NBC Sports. “Kobe was all about competition, maybe more than any player I’ve known in the league.”



It’s been reported that legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Harry How / Getty Images

Silver says the idea of changing the All-Star game format first came from Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul this past off-season.

Paul, who is also the president of the players association, asked Silver to consider a more competitive approach to All-Star weekend, a suggestion Silver and his team eventually committed to.

“What we heard back from everyone was it sounds really intriguing,” Silver said.

The league’s choice to have players sport numbers 2 and 24 was met with thoughtful remarks from the basketball community, who saw it as another great way to honour Bryant and his daughter.

The 2020 NBA All-Star game will pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant 🙏 💜 Team LeBron will wear No. 2 and Team Giannis will wear No. 24, their jersey numbers.

💛 Both teams will wear patches with 9 stars, representing those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/mgOCPpqJ65 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2020

Additionally, the All-Star jerseys will also feature a special patch displaying nine stars, representing the nine lives lost in the helicopter crash, according to a news release from the NBA.

Legendary numbers

In the week following his death, basketball fans and players around the world paid tribute to Bryant, primarily using some symbolic numbers that are associated with his hall-of-fame career. Just hours after the news of his death, eight NBA games were played, each one taking the time to honour the late great through a series of in-game tributes.

It began with teams running out the 24-second shot clock and taking 8-second backcourt violations – which signified the two jersey numbers Bryant wore throughout his career.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who had a close relationship with Bryant and his daughter Gianna, scored a 45-point double double – the first player to do so in less than 25 shots since Bryant did in 2003.

“Can’t make this up,” Young later tweeted. “He was with me tonight.”

Young did this while shooting 81 per cent from the free throw line, a number that represents Bryant’s historic 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006.

Together with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, the two players also combined for 81 points on the night, while attempting 24 shots, respectively.



Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks walks on the court wearing a jersey with the number 8 in memory of Kobe Bryant prior to facing the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Celebrating his All-Star career

In wake of Bryant’s death, fans were advocating for the NBA to honour him throughout All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Being one of the best players in history, Bryant saw a lot of All-Star appearances – 18 to be exact. His first would be as a 19-year-old in 1998, where he led his team in scoring in a star-studded game that included players like Michael Jordan, Karl Malone and Shaquille O’Neal.

His final All-Star appearance would be in Toronto in 2016 during his final NBA season, putting on one last show for the fans.



Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan, (R) playing for the Eastern Conference, moves past Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant of the Western Division, in the second half of the NBA All-Star game at Madison Square Garden in New York February 8, 1998.

Mike Segar / REUTERS

Tributes to Bryant as well as former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who passed away on Jan 1, 2020 from a brain hemorrhage, are expected to take place during a portion of the weekend’s celebrations.

All-Star weekend will commence on Feb. 14.