NBA Star P.J. Tucker Is Opening a Sneaker Shop

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
nba-star-pj.-tucker-is-opening-a-sneaker-shop

P.J. Tucker is bringing his sneaker game to the next level. In his Instagram Live interview with Nice Kicks, he told host Nate Robinson that he is opening his own footwear store in Houston sometime in October.
“I’m actually, which I can confirm now, opening my store,” said the ‎6 ft 5 sneaker don, adding that it will be called The Better Generation with P.J. Tucker. He went on saying, “We’re looking at a grand opening in October.”
Famous for being the NBA’s most valuable power defenders, the Houston Rockets players is also known for his sneakers collection, which includes a super-rare Cheetah Nike Air YEEZYs, and casually dropping more than $30,000 in one sneaker shopping spree.
For now, stay tuned for more updates on the opening of his shop.

Allergic to dust. Based in Berlin.

Follow
Highsnobiety Sneakers

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…
For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy

You May Also Like

transcript-and-video-of-taylor-swift-and-kanye-west’s-phone-call-about-‘famous’-song-complicates-kim-kardashian’s-defense

Transcript And Video Of Taylor Swift And Kanye West’s Phone Call About ‘Famous’ Song Complicates Kim Kardashian’s Defense

10-inspirational-lyrics-from-lady-gaga

10 Inspirational Lyrics From Lady Gaga

porsha-williams-shows-off-her-natural-beauty-in-no-makeup-video-while-in-quarantine-with-her-mom-and-daughter-pj-–-check-out-the-vid!

Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In No-Makeup Video While In Quarantine With Her Mom And Daughter PJ – Check Out The Vid!

smriti-irani-tells-karan-johar-‘lag-ja-gale’-is-the-wrong-song-to-sing-right-now

Smriti Irani Tells Karan Johar ‘Lag Ja Gale’ Is The Wrong Song To Sing Right Now

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *