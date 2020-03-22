NBA Star P.J. Tucker Is Opening a Sneaker Shop

P.J. Tucker is bringing his sneaker game to the next level. In his Instagram Live interview with Nice Kicks, he told host Nate Robinson that he is opening his own footwear store in Houston sometime in October.

“I’m actually, which I can confirm now, opening my store,” said the ‎6 ft 5 sneaker don, adding that it will be called The Better Generation with P.J. Tucker. He went on saying, “We’re looking at a grand opening in October.”

Famous for being the NBA’s most valuable power defenders, the Houston Rockets players is also known for his sneakers collection, which includes a super-rare Cheetah Nike Air YEEZYs, and casually dropping more than $30,000 in one sneaker shopping spree.

For now, stay tuned for more updates on the opening of his shop.

