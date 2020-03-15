NBA Season Suspended, Players Quarantined, After Positive Coronavirus Test Comes Back

Following news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested Positive for Coronavirus, The National Basketball Association has now decided to suspend its current season due to COVID-19. The league just made the decision this evening. According to sources, The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, there have been at least 116,000 coronavirus cases worldwide. While 64,000 people have recovered, more than 4,000 have passed away. The NBA news comes right after the NCAA announced they would be going forward without a live audience.

The NBA has revealed that they are suspending their current season until further notice. They will be taking steps to determine what the next move will be concerning the coronavirus pandemic. There currently is no other information about when the NBA season will start back up or how long players on the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma Thunder will have to be quarantined. However, recent cruise ship travelers have had to spend at least 14 days in quarantine.

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo is the biggest worldwide sporting event of the year, and organizers have already collectively voiced concerns that the coronavirus could be a problem. The status of the games might not be determined until right before June. SXSW was canceled, even though it was supposed to be going on this week in Austin, Texas, but organizers decided that it would be a wise decision to shut it down. Coachella and Stagecoach, two of the biggest annual festivals have postponed their dates into October. Even bands are starting to postpone shows and tours. Tame Impala is rescheduling sold out shows in San Francisco, while Pearl Jam have completely postponed their entire upcoming tour.

More events will likely be canceled or postponed in the upcoming days and weeks. The NCAA may decide to follow in the footsteps of the NBA when all is said and done. As for the NBA, the regular season was set to end in the middle of April in order for playoffs to start. It’s unclear when they will start back up, but we should know in the coming days. The games will more than likely end up happening down the line without fans in the stands. The NHL and MLB will also probably follow suit.

President Donald Trump is making moves to stop the spreading of coronavirus by suspending flights from Europe to the United States for next 30 days. The entire country of Italy is locked down and trying to keep residents indoors and quarantined until further notice. For now, it looks like things are up in the air for a lot of public events, so keep your eyes peeled for further updates from sports teams, bands, movie release dates, and anything else where more than 50 people are congregating. The NBA suspending the rest of their 2020 season news was first reported by Bleacher Report.