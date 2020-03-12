The NBA has suspended the current season indefinitely following Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert’s positive test for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the league, the test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of today’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder which was cancelled as the players were on the court ready to start, despite Gobert not being in the arena.

The league announced that all game play would be suspended following the conclusion of today’s slate of games, five of which are either in action or yet to tip off.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the statement read.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The game between the Thunder and Jazz was delayed as coaches spoke with NBA officials and referees waiting the tip-off. Then the stadium announcer made the call that the fixture would not take place.

“Fans, due to unforeseen circumstances the game tonight has been postponed,” the announcer said.

“You are all safe, and take your time leaving the arena tonight, and do so in an orderly fashion.

“We are all safe.”

According to ESPN’s Royce Young the game was reportedly seconds before starting when the Thunder’s head medical staffer “sprinted onto the floor to talk to referees”.

The initial delay was reportedly because they were awaiting clearance from the NBA bosses to commence the game, amid the late omission of Gobert due to illness.

“The belief is that it is related to the illnesses of the players involved and the league could not confirm they could start the game because of that,” Young said.

Players have also not been permitted to leave the stadium and are being quarantined.

“A lot of them are confused why they are not leaving the arena,” Young told ESPN.

Gobert has been suffering an illness and jokingly touched all microphones at a press conference a few days ago.

After the Oklahoma City arena was empty, stadium staff were seen disinfecting the Jazz bench.

