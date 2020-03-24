nba-pioneer’s-‘terrible’-virus-sickness

Former NBA player Jason Collins, who became the first openly-gay male athlete in major US sports, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Collins, 41, announced his positive test on Twitter, saying that his case had started with a painful headache.

Collins, a seven-foot centre, played for the Nets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics and Wizards during his 13-season NBA career.

He came out as gay after the 2012-13 season, when he became a free agent. He was picked up for a second stint with the Nets in 2014, when he made history as the first openly-gay player in male American sports’ big leagues.

Former NBA player Jason Collins. (Getty)

The NBA has been at the forefront of the coronavirus outbreak in sports. Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive, which sparked the suspension of the entire season, and teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19.

Other big-name players have since tested positive, including all-time great Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, who is on an injury hiatus.