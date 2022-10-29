NBA: Obama, future boss of the Suns?

While Robert Sarver, recently sanctioned by the NBA, seeks to sell the Phoenix Suns, Barack Obama is linked to a plan to buy the franchise from Arizona, according to certain indiscretions.

In recent days, a crazy rumor agitates the news in the NBA. Indeed, while Robert Sarver, recently sanctioned by the NBA and pushed out, put the Phoenix Suns up for sale, as well as the Mercurys in the WNBA, the name of Barack Obama has been coming back with insistence recently. The former president of the United States is linked to a group of investors keen to recover the two franchises based in Arizona for a price that should be more than three billion dollars. “The days when someone could put in some money and run the team are over. It was another era. The only guy who could get away with it, and I know I’m throwing in a scoop, is that I heard Obama was involved in one of the groups. And he’s the only guy that I think could be the face of it, and investors would be so happy to have him at the front “, recently declared Bill Simmons, the American journalist of The Ringer. Asked since about this indiscretion, Monty Williams did not run away from the question.

Williams and Barkley excited about this project

“It’s not my custom to comment on speculation, but I think anyone would appreciate a partnership with someone like him. For me, as an African-American, and even though we can have differences of opinion on certain political points of view, he is someone who has had these kinds of experiences in terms of leadership. I would just like to learn from him, and just sit and listen to him for hours about life and decisions and things like that. (…) It’s hard to speculate on that because I’m so focused on the season, ”said the current Phoenix coach, in comments collected by the local daily The Arizona Republic. ” If Obama calls me, of course, let me join! If Obama calls me and asks me to be a shareholder, of course it’s yes, launched Charles Barkley, the former star of the franchise. I have so much affection and admiration for this guy. So Obama, future boss of the Suns? The idea is gaining ground…