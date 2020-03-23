nba-launches-“nba-together”-campaign-supporting-people-affected-by-coronavirus

The NBA has launched the “NBA Together” campaign, which aims to raise awareness and pledges more than $50 million to support people impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement made on Friday, the NBA defined the campaign as “a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.” The program features four pillars: Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community, and NBA Together Live.

For its Know the Facts initiative, the NBA launched Coronavirus Information For NBA Fans to keep people up-to-date with information about the virus in their area. The Acts of Caring pillar channels the power of community by encouraging NBA players and fans to share how they are volunteering and supporting others using the hashtag #NBATogether. “Expand Your Community” encourages fans to remain physically and mentally active by launching the interactive content series, JR. NBA at Home.

Finally, the NBA Together Live initiative gives fans the opportunity to interact with members of the NBA family through live interviews with the NBA broadcast talent or Instagram Live Q&As. This also includes classic games made available to stream on the NBA’s social media platforms.

Furthermore, the NBA has promised to raise $50 million to help people impacted by the virus, with more than $30 million already committed by the leagues, teams and athletes.