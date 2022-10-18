NBA: France still largely represented this season

Behind the United States and Canada, France is the most represented country this season in the NBA, with nine players, tied with Australia.

In a few hours will start the new NBA season and the numbers are all up to date. The opportunity for the big League to present some statistics and in particular those concerning the nationality of the players. This season, 120 international (i.e. non-American) players from 40 different countries are present in the 30 franchises. Proof that the NBA has greatly opened its borders, this is the ninth season in a row that more than 100 international players will be present in the workforce..

Unsurprisingly, Canada is the most represented in the teams behind the United States, with 23 players. Then France and Australia follow (nine players each), ahead of Germany (six), then Nigeria, Serbia and Spain (five). The franchise with the most international players is Toronto, with eight players, ahead of Dallas, Indiana and Sacramento, with seven.

The last two MVPs are not American…

If the Americans are still among the superstars of the NBA (James, Durant, Curry, Leonard…), the internationals are not left out, and they are also 14 to have been All Star (Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Dragic, Embiid, Gobert, Horford, Irving, Jokic, Porzingis, Sabonis, Siakam, Simmons, Vucevic and Wiggins) and the last two MVPs are European (Jokic and Antetokounmpo). Will the Americans take their revenge during the upcoming season? To see… And let’s not forget that the probable n°1 of the next Draft is French!

The French in the NBA in 2022-23

Nicolas Batum at the Los Angeles Clippers (contract until 2024)

Moussa Diabaté at the Los Angeles Clippers (two-way contract until 2023)

Ousmane Dieng to Oklahoma City (contract until 2024)

Evan Fournier at the New York Knicks (contract until 2025)

Rudy Gobert at the Minnesota Timberwolves (contract until 2026)

Killian Hayes at the Detroit Pistons (contract until 2024)

Théo Maledon at the Charlotte Hornets (two way contract until 2023)

Frank Ntilikina to the Dallas Mavericks (contract until 2023)

Olivier Sarr at the Portland Trailblazers (two way contract until 2023)

Waiting for a contract: Joel Ayayi, Sekou Doumbouya, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Adam Mokoka, Killian Tillie