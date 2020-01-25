nba-and-team-gb-basketball-star-robert-archibald-dies-aged-39

Tributes have poured in for a former NBA and GB basketball star who has died at the age of 39.

Robert Archibald was the only person from Scotland to ever be in the NBA in the US, playing power forward and centre for the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

The star, who was born in Paisley, also represented Scotland and Great Britain at the Olympics.

Kevin Pringle, chief executive of basketballscotland said the news of the young man’s death was ‘a complete shock to us all’.

He added: ‘He was a wonderful man and a great friend, as well as being a trailblazer and an inspiration to others.

‘Robert loved the sport and demonstrated what can be achieved through hard work and the right attitude.

‘Throughout his extraordinary career he always played with pride and determination, and was always a credit to his country, whether representing Scotland or GB at home or abroad.

‘The basketball community has lost a great role model and a true friend, and the thoughts of the whole community are with his family at this difficult time.

‘We will miss him.’

Robert played with Dunfermline Reign before he moved across the Atlantic to pursue his career.

He was drafted to the NBA in 2002 after a four year stint at the University of Illinois.

He played for Great Britain 42 times after joining the GB team in 2007.

The basketball star also featured at three major international tournaments – including EuroBasket 2009, EuroBasket 2011 and London Olympics 2012 – and was one of only three Scottish people to play basketball at an Olympic games.

His father Bobby captained Scotland and GB in the 1980s.