‘nazi-war-criminal’-dies-peacefully-aged-100-without-being-brought-to-justice

A suspected Nazi war criminal died peacefully aged 100 without ever being brought to justice for a horrific massacre he allegedly ordered.

Michael Karkoc passed away in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 14 and was buried at the city’s Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel five days later.

Karkoc was laid to rest next to his wife Nadia, who died in 2018. His family refused to confirm his death, but AP journalists confirmed it by checking his date of birth.

The former Nazi soldier’s long life and uneventful death was in marked contrast to the horrific end of dozens of women and children massacred in the Polish village of Chlaniow in 1944.

Karkoc was reportedly commander of the SS-led Ukrainian Self Defense Legion that carried out the bloodbath, with one soldier saying that Karkoc himself gave the order to do so.

The atrocity was carried out to avenge the slaying of an SS major, with Karkoc, who went by the name ‘Wolf’ reportedly ordering his men to search homes and kill anyone they found.

After the war ended, Karkoc is accused of successfully lying to US authorities about his involvement in the conflict, before settling in Minnesota.

His alleged past was exposed in 2013, although Karkoc’s son Andriy denied that his father was ever a Nazi, or participated in war crimes.

He accused AP of making ‘defamatory and slanderous’ allegations against his late father.

But experts have said testimony made by one of his former soldiers Private Ivan Sharko was highly credible. Sharko said he knew of at least three innocent people killed in Chlaniow, although the true figure is believed to be much higher.

Karkoc’s unmasking prompted prosecutors in Germany and Poland to begin probing his past.

German officials later said the then-96 year-old was unfit for trial, but their Polish counterparts announced plans to extradite him in March 2017.

Nazi hunter Dr Efraim Zuroff, from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, condemned the US and Poland for failing to seek Karkoc’s extradition with sufficient aggression.

He said: ‘They seem to have handled this case with a lack of urgency.

‘This is a typical case of a person who joined forces with Nazi Germany and was involved in crimes against innocent civilians.

‘And he didn’t deserve the privilege of living in a great democracy like the United States.’