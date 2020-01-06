“nazi-style-onslaught”:-kerala-chief-minister-condemns-jnu-mob-attack

Pinarayi Vijayan said the attack on students is an “appalling display of intolerance running amok”.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condemned the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New in Delhi and said “Nazi-style attacks” on students and teachers inside the campus was an attempt to create unrest and violence in the country.

Mr Vijayan said the attack on students is an “appalling display of intolerance running amok” and asked the Sangh Parivar forces to end its “diabolical plan” to silence the universities with bloodshed.

“Those who attempted the Nazi-style onslaught on students and teachers of JNU was trying to create unrest and violence in the country… The attackers assumed the character of a terrorist group and reached the campus with deadly weapons,” Mr Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He said the news report that the ABVP activists attempted to stop the ambulance carrying the injured students union president, showed the extent of their plan to create a riot. “Sangh Parivar must end this diabolical plan to silence the universities with bloodshed. Remember, those students are speaking for all,” he added.

Violence broke out at the JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the JNU premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers’Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors.