nazanin-zaghari-ratcliffe’s-husband-urges-boris-johnson-to-be-‘brave’-over-her-release-ahead-of-meeting

Boris Johnson is to meet Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband to discuss efforts to secure the release of the British-Iranian mother imprisoned in Tehran.
Richard Ratcliffe will speak to the Prime Minister in Downing Street at midday as he re-doubles the pressure to free his wife, who has been detained since 2016.
Mr Ratcliffe last met Mr Johnson when he was foreign secretary in 2017.
Any optimism over Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s chances of freedom has been dampened by the soaring tensions with Iran provoked by the US killing of its top general, Qassem Soleimani.
Mr Ratcliffe is expected to ask Mr Johnson – who he has previously criticised over his handling of the charity worker’s case – to take a personal interest in the case and treat it as “a priority”.
Mr Ratcliffe, who will bring his five-year-old daughter Gabriella with him to the meeting, said he wanted the Prime Minister to be brave.
Speaking on the BBC Breakfast show this morning, he said: “You remember he made us a strong promise a couple of years back to leave no stone unturned. I want to ask him to be brave.”
He added that he thinks the Prime Minister needs to “try and de-escalate things in Iran”.
“The UK does need to make clear steps to deescalate. “The UK also does need to make clear steps to make it clear to the Revolutionary Guard, the ones holding Nazanin that it’s not okay to take people as leverage.
“The Foreign Office’s instinct is to be very cautious and very calm and to not do very much.
“I think in this context you’ve got to be brave both in a positive way and a negative one,” he said.
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a 40-year-old mother from London, is serving a five-year sentence after being arrested during a holiday with her daughter and accused of spying.
Her family and the UK Government have always maintained her innocence and she has been given diplomatic protection by the Foreign Office.
Diplomatic protection is a little-used mechanism the Government can use to attempt to help individuals it believes have been wronged by another state.
It raises Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s treatment by Iran to become a formal state issue and recognises that the legal proceedings brought against her failed to meet international standards.
Mr Johnson has been persistently criticised for wrongly claiming when he was foreign secretary, that she was training journalists at the time of her arrest.
Four days later she was summoned to an unscheduled court hearing during which Mr Johnson’s comments were cited as proof she was engaged in “propaganda against the regime”.
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is among as many as five people with dual British-Iranian nationality, or with UK connections, believed to be in prison in Iran.
There are some hopes that diplomatic tensions could ease between London and Tehran if a long-running £400 million dispute is settled in the Court of Appeal this week.
Iran’s ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad, tweeted that if a portion of the debt is assigned to Tehran then it will mean “the legal process of the case is coming to an end and there will be no excuse for default” from the Government.
The sum has been outstanding since pre-revolutionary Iran paid the UK for 1,500 Chieftain tanks in the 1970s.
The deal was cancelled after the Shah of Iran was deposed in 1979, but Britain has refused to heed Iran’s demands to hand back the money.