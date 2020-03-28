Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia: Who gives major fashion goals in printed outfits?

Nayanthara looks beautiful and has a great sense of fashion. She is the most famous actress in Tollywood. She has amazed everyone with her acting skills. She has given many hit films. The actress looks beautiful in all her outfits. She likes to stay simple yet looks gorgeous. Most of her outfits are printed and she looks beautiful in it.

Pooja Hegde is also a famous actress in Tollywood. She works in Telugu and Hindi films. She is a model too. She looks gorgeous. Pooja has a great collection of printed outfits. She looks beautiful in it and slays the outfit with her killer looks.

Keerthy Suresh is known for her fashion sense in Tollywood. Her fashion police are always high and she looks beautiful. Her outfits are very well designed. Keerthy loves to wear printed outfits and she is seen wearing printed outfits most of the time. She looks gorgeous in it.

Tamannaah Bhatia is famous in Bollywood as well as Tollywood. She is a beautiful actress and has a huge fan following. She is seen wearing a printed outfit and looks damn beautiful in printed rather than plain outfits.

Who gives major fashion goals in printed outfits? Do let us know and stay tuned to IWMbuzz.com

Vote here