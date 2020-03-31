Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Nikki Galrani, Iswarya Menon: The celeb-inspired lehenga look will make your money worth it!

Nayanthara looks fantastic in ethnic attire. She is the queen of Tollywood and looks gorgeous. She is a successful actress in the south film industry. She is loved by millions of people. Nayanthara’s lehenga look was fabulous. She was looking gorgeous in the bridal lehenga. The lehenga was heavy but beautifully designed. She wore heavy jewellery on it and slayed the lehenga look.

Keerthy Suresh is the fashion icon of Tollywood. She has a great fashion sense and her outfits are awesome. Her lehenga was in white with a golden border on it. The lehenga had beautiful silk printed dupatta and she was looking gorgeous in that outfit.

Nikki Galrani is an actress and fashion designer. She works in Malayalam and Tamil films. She is also known as the most searched celebrity in Tamil cinema. The actress wore a blue and pink lehenga and she was looking damn beautiful in that outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh has a good collection of lehenga and she looks gorgeous in it. She wore a designer lehenga which was in blue and she was looking gorgeous in that lehenga.

Who looks gorgeous in lehenga? Do let us know and stay tuned to IWMbuzz.com

Vote here