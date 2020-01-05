nayanthara-hugs-boney-kapoor,-receives-sridevi-award-for-inspiring-women-of-indian-cinema

5 Best Performances From 2019 VMAs: Missy Elliott, Alyson Stoner, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus And More













Actress Nayanthara (also spelled as Nayantara) known as lady superstar, was honoured with Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema. The photos of the actress hugging Boney Kapoor and receiving the award have gone viral on social media.

Nayanthara at the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020Twitter

The bosses of Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 recently held a grand event in Chennai to announce the complete winner’s list. Several top celebs attended this award ceremony and Nayanthara was one among those people. The lady superstar appeared in a simple look of maroon saree and blouse on this occasion.

Around 25 celebrities from different crafts of the film industry were honoured with various awards and Nayanthara was one of those people, who walked away with winners’ trophies. The actress bagged Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema, which is given in the memory of the late legendary actress to people, who have made a huge contribution to the film industry.

Boney Kapoor presented Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema to Nayanthara at the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020Collage of photos taken from Twitter

Boney Kapoor, the husband of late actress Sridevi, was one of the guests at the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020. The noted producer presented Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema to Nayanthara. The actress was seen hugging and receiving this award with all smiles. The photos of this moment have gone viral and are creating a lot of ripples in social media.

Nayanthara had seven releases like Viswasam, Airaa, Mr. Local, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Love Action Drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Bigil in 2019. Most of them have become hits at the box office. The actress also won the favourite heroine at the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 for her performances in Viswasam and Bigil.

Nayanthara at the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020Twitter

The actress has three big-ticket movies like Darbar, Netrikann and Mookuthi Amman in her kitty. All her fans are excited to see her shaking legs with superstar Rajinikanth in Darbar, which is set for Pongal release on January 9. The actress is all set to deliver the first blockbuster of the year 2020.

The fans are glad over Nayanthara beginning the year 2020 by winning two awards followed by a big-ticket release like Darbar. One of them tweeted, “Good start for the year 2020 Nayanthara~ Favorite Heroine for #Viswasam and #Bigil & Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema #ZeeCineAwardsTamil2020.”