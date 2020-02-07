Navy's new aircraft carriers 'must not be £6bn floating conference centres'

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Navy’s new aircraft carriers should not become “the two most expensive floating conference centres in the world”, an adviser has warned ahead of the ambitious new defence and strategy review, due to be announced next week.

The Integrated Strategic Defence and Security Review will be about much more than the role and fate of the Queen Elizabeth and Prince Of Wales, the largest ships ever ordered for the Navy as part of a £6 billion programme.

But they lie at the heart of what is to be the biggest review of British foreign policy, strategy and defence since the end of the Cold War.

It will look at the position of Britain in the world post Brexit and what this will require from the forces and security and intelligence, especially space and cyberspace.

The review will also look at new requirements for diplomacy and aid policy, soft as well as hard power.

The keynote for the concept of UK defence for the next decade is “fusion”, the current Whitehall buzz-word for co-operation and partnering between departments and British services and agencies, and with allies, namely Nato, the USA, and the Combined Joint Expeditionary Force with France.

Britain is also to beef up its leadership as a “framework nation” in the Nordic Group of nine northern nations, which will be holding a series of exercises in Norway and the Arctic from the end of this month.

Coalition operations are likely to be the norm now. “It is almost inconceivable that the UK could operate one of its carriers alone in a conflict,” said one military planner.

The Queen Elizabeth is most likely to operate with an American carrier group in the Atlantic or the Gulf, and possibly with Australian, New Zealand escort and supply ships in the Pacific.

The review is likely to require the services to work more jointly. They need to prepare for the new demands of rapid communication and intelligence with nano and quantum technology, and combating the crude but highly successful tactics of militia armies such as Hezbollah, Islamic State and the Taliban.

The elite forces of the Paras, the Marines and the Special Forces, what the Army calls “the tip of the spear”, are likely to be enhanced and expanded. “It’s what the Americans really want from us in combat, and at which we excel,” according to an experienced hand in Anglo-American strategy.

The review is not expected to offer more funding for defence, currently at £40 billion a year, and it is expected to arrive in October, before the Comprehensive Spending Review sets expenditure levels for the next three years.