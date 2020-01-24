navy-officials-investigating-secretly-recorded-pornhub-videos-of-service-members

January 24, 2020 | 12: 04pm

US Navy officials are investigating who secretly recorded service members through a bathroom peephole and posted dozens of the videos on a porn site, according to a report.

The videos, which were shared on Pornhub, captured several sailors and Marines while wearing their uniforms with visible name patches, two military officials told NBC News.

The videos show people changing their clothes, but the officials said they were unaware of any sexual acts. Some civilians also were recorded, they added.

An agent from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service discovered the videos on the adult site earlier this month, the news outlet reported.

Some of the people captured in the videos were assigned to the USS Emory S. Land, a ship that supplies submarines and is assigned to a port in Guam, the officials said.

It was unclear when the videos were recorded. They have since been taken down from Porn Hub.

NCIS agents have begun notifying the people identified in the footage but the investigation is continuing.

Spokespersons for the NCIS and the Pacific Fleet did not respond to requests for comment by NBC News.