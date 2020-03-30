navy-hospital-ship-arrives-in-nyc-to-back-up-health-systems

by: Associated Press

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 12: 18 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 12: 18 PM CDT

NEW YORK — A Navy hospital ship has arrived in New York City to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping New York City’s hospitals.

The USNS Comfort has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival Monday morning.

It’s expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and others are criticizing President Donald Trump for suggesting with no clear evidence that thousands of medical masks are disappearing from New York City hospitals.

More COVID-19 Pandemic Stories

Interactive Map: How many coronavirus tests have been conducted in my state?

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged across the country as more Americans are being tested for the virus. This interactive database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The U.S. now has more than 143,000 infections and 2,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, while around the world 732,000 people are infected. The true number of cases is thought to be considerably higher because of testing shortages and mild illnesses that have gone unreported.

Read the Full Article

“We still have to suffer through the consequences” of delayed response to COVID-19.

Dr. Jeffrey Sterling is nationally recognized author and physician with degrees from Northwestern, The Harvard School of Public Health (Health Policy & Management), and the University of Illinois College Of Medicine. He completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at Chicago’s Cook County Hospital. He has received executive education from Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business. He is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Medicine. Dr. Sterling is a speaker in high demand on topics of Medicine, Health Care, Public Health, productivity and efficiency, having delivered over one thousand lectures nationally since 2000 and a TedX talk in 2017. He is also the founder of SIMPCO, a physician led, public health driven organization providing solutions in managed care.

Read the Full Article

Video

Celebrity chef Rick Bayless starts effort to help laid-off food workers

CHICAGO — Celebrity chef Rick Bayless has launched an effort to help restaurant workers who have been laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the award-winning Chicago chef’s restaurants that’s currently closed, Frontera Grill, will host an operation paying laid-off workers to make 30-pound boxes of food, including produce, bread and meat. The boxes will be available for pickup at restaurants throughout the city.

Read the Full Article