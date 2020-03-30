nav,-gunna-&-travis-scott-are-ready-for-war-in-official-“turks”-video

Just days after releasing the track, NAV, Gunna, and Travis Scott are back with the official music video for “Turks.” Directed by Amir “Cash” Esmailian and Zac Facts, the clip finds the rappers out in Turks and Caicos as they are surrounded by an army of female soldiers, tanks, and heavy artillery.

NAV and Gunna seemingly dropped the Travis Scott collaboration out of nowhere last week, following an Instagram Live session. The song is expected to appear on NAV’s upcoming full-length project, which is likely to release in the coming months.

To complement the music video, NAV has launched a new selection of merchandise on his website. The “Turks” goods include graphic T-shirts and hoodies, an ashtray, and signed vinyl. You can cop the merch here.

Now, press play underneath to watch NAV and Gunna’s official “Turks” video with Travis Scott.

