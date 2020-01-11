Naughty cat causes over £15,000 worth of damage in owners’ house, clearly feels no remorse

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

A very naughty cat managed to cause her owners over £15,000 worth of damage to their house… then was pictured clearly not giving a single sh*t about the wreckage she had created.

While Amber and Joe Fauser were sleeping, they assumed their one-year-old cat Eve was having a snooze in the laundry room.

But when Joe, 25, woke up for work as a security guard at 6am, he was greeted by pools of water flooding the entire downstairs of the house in Adelaide, South Australia.

When he rushed to check on Eve the cat, he found her sat on top of the washing machine, having turned the laundry tap on to full blast, causing a stream of water to fill the room.

Eve had left the tap on all night, causing eight hours worth of flooding that left Amber and Joe facing $30,000 AUD (£15,700) in repairs.

The couple have now installed baby locks across their house to prevent Eve from causing any further havoc.

But as video and photos show, Eve doesn’t appear to show any remorse for her actions. A classic cat.

Amber, a 22-year-old student, said: ‘My husband and I went to bed at about 10pm and we had put Eve in the laundry room to sleep, as we have done for the past year.

‘Around 6am the next morning Joe woke up for work, he went out of our room to get his uniform and was greeted by water almost at our front door.

‘He quickly went to find the source of where it was coming from and found Eve on top of the washing machine with the laundry tap on full blast and the tap had been been pushed so that it was looking directly at the ground.

‘We knew it was Eve straight away because she is always causing havoc and playing with things because the Bengal in her makes her super curious.

‘We then had to call up Joe’s work and my uni to inform them we wouldn’t be in today as we dealt with the aftermath of Eve.’

After calling local tradesmen and their insurance company, the pair quickly found out just how much damage their little cat had done.

Amber said: ‘We hired a flood emergency services team.

‘It took the whole day for them to dry the house as they had to suck up as much excess water as possible, rip up our floor boards and some of our carpet and placed 30 different dryers and humidifiers in the house which stayed there for seven days and made our electricity bill sky rocket.

‘But we had only moved into our new house three months prior, so we did whatever we had to to save it.

‘It cost $16,100 to dry the house out, $10,000 to replace all of our brand new carpeting and wooden flooring, $1,000 in electricity bills from having the dryers and humidifiers running all day for seven days.

‘The team who restored our house said it was between $30-$40k worth of damage.

‘To make sure this doesn’t happen again we bought child safety locks and we aren’t letting Eve into the laundry room anymore.

‘We bought her an outdoor enclosure with access to the garage and only let them roam the house when someone is home and awake!’

Do you have a cat that’s naughtier than Eve? Get in touch to share their story by emailing MetroLifestyleTeam@Metro.co.uk.

MORE: Mum creates stunning hanging flower canopy for her daughter’s bedroom for £81

MORE: I won’t take part in Veganuary, it’s too dangerous

MORE: An ethical coffee shop has popped up in Selfridges with a giant yellow slide