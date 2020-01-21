Naturelle’s £4m expansion in Tyrone to create 50 jobs







Naturelle produces waste bins for the medical, pharmaceutical, industrial and retail markets.

A Co Tyrone firm is creating 50 new jobs and expanding its manufacturing facility in a £4m investment aimed at growing exports.

Naturelle Consumer Products Ltd has received £435,000 from economic development agency Invest NI towards the new jobs, new equipment and support to extend its factory and laboratory.

The firm produces waste bins for contaminated, infected and hygiene items for the medical, pharmaceutical, industrial and retail markets.

It currently employs 60 staff at its Omagh premises. The the average salary for the new roles is £24,000.

Gabriel Bradley, managing director of Naturelle said 2019 had been a “significant year for our business”, as it secured new contracts in Norway and Canada.

“To deliver these and meet the projected increased demand from our existing customers worldwide, we believe now is the right time for us to expand our manufacturing capability and increase our workforce,” he added.

“We are delighted with the invaluable support we have received from Invest NI over the years which has included support for our R&D activities, export support to break into new markets and now assistance to expand our workforce and factory.