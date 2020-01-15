Nature zones restored by nearly £2 million of taxpayer funding will be destroyed by HS2, warn experts

Natural areas restored over the past decade using nearly £2 million of taxpayer funding will be destroyed by HS2, The Wildlife Trusts have warned.

In the first report to look at the full impact of the rail link on the British countryside, the authors found that several recovering wildlife havens fall directly along the route.

They include the Meres and Mosses of the Marches Nature Improvement Area (NIA) in Shropshire, which is currently being restored at a cost of £568,470.

The bogland is an important breeding and overwintering site for migrating birds and the land also includes ancient woodland, hedgerows and crucial habitats for bats. The new track will pass over 61 hectares.

Likewise Dearne Valley Green Heart NIA was awarded a £559,980 grant from Defra to restore and enhance reedbeds, wet grassland, wet woodland and woodland, and help water mammals, such as voles. It too is now severely threatened.

And Birmingham and Black Country Nature Improvement Area received £595,750 to create high-quality greenspace, rich in wildlife. The proposed route will slice through the NIA and destroy 80-90 per cent of the Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust’s Park Hall Nature Reserve.