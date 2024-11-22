We’ve all been there: standing at the petrol pump, waiting for the click that signifies our tank is full, only to give it an extra squeeze or two. You might think topping off your tank is harmless, maybe even prudent, but in reality, it’s a practice that can lead to various detrimental effects. This article aims to shed light on why you should never fill your petrol tank beyond the last click.

Understanding the function of the pump’s click

What does the ‘click’ mean ?

The sound of a clicking fuel pump is one we’re all familiar with. It’s designed as a safety feature, indicating when your vehicle’s fuel tank has reached its maximum capacity. Ignoring this signal could have more serious consequences than just an overflow of gasoline.

How does it work ?

Fuel pumps are equipped with vapor recovery systems designed to stop gas flow once the tank is full and prevent harmful vapors from escaping. When you attempt to add more fuel after this point, not only do you risk overflow, but you also risk disrupting this system.

Before moving on to how this behaviour affects your vehicle directly, consider what happens when petrol spills out of your car.

The risks for your vehicle

Fuel Overflow and Pollution

Continuing to fill up after hearing the click can cause a fuel spillage. With a full tank, any additional pressure can force fuel out of your car, leading to direct pollution risks. The petrol may escape onto the road surface creating a hazardous environment for other road users.

Risk of Accidents

An accidental gas spill can also make roads slippery and prone to accidents. As highlighted by Christophe Le Pierre, an expert from Norauto workshop, such spillages pose a significant risk to road safety, especially in turning maneuvers.

Next, let’s delve into the more indirect environmental effects of ignoring the ‘click’.

Environmental consequences to avoid

Emissions of Harmful Vapors

As mentioned earlier, petrol pumps are equipped with vapor recovery systems designed to prevent harmful vapors from escaping. By topping off your tank past the click point, you potentially damage this system and contribute to air pollution unknowingly.

Resource Waste during Fuel Shortages

The need for responsible refuelling is accentuated during fuel shortages. During a shortage crisis in France in October 2023, about 20.9% of petrol stations ran out of fuel according to government data. Responsible refuelling is not only crucial for individual needs but also for public supply and safety.

Apart from these environmental implications, there are several financial ramifications that could hit your wallet.

Overlooked financial implications

Fuel Wastage

Topping up beyond the click means paying for fuel you cannot utilize as it merely overflows out of your vehicle. This habit may seem insignificant at first glance but adds up over time resulting in unnecessary expenditure.

Potential Repair Costs

In addition to wasted fuel costs, ignoring the pump’s automatic shut-off can lead to damage requiring costly repairs. The disruption to the vapor recovery system particularly might necessitate expensive fixes.

Now that we understand the risks and impacts of overfilling our tanks let’s look at how we can avoid it.

Adopting proper refuelling practices

Respect the Click

The simplest way to avoid the risks and impacts mentioned above is to stop refuelling as soon as you hear the ‘click’. This small action can make a big difference in safety, environmental protection and cost-efficiency.

Be Mindful during Fuel Shortages

During periods of fuel shortages, it’s particularly important to be conscious of our actions at the pump. By following guidelines set by petrol stations and avoiding practices detrimental to supply and public safety, we can contribute to more efficient fuel management.

To wrap things up, remember: that little ‘click’ at the fuel pump is more than just a sound – it’s a warning. Ignoring it can lead to road hazards, environmental harm, potential vehicle damage and wasted money. It might seem like a minor habit, but changing it could lead to safer driving practices while also being kinder to your pocket and our planet.

