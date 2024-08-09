Have you ever wondered what could possibly be the oldest animal species on Earth ? The answer might surprise you. This article will delve into the fascinating world of ancient animal species, highlighting some truly remarkable survivors that time forgot.

The Quest for the Oldest: an Introduction to Ancient Species

What is an Ancient Species ?

An ancient species, also known as a living fossil, is characterized by its long evolutionary history, slow rate of change and few or no remaining close relatives. These animals have withstood the test of time, often possessing unique adaptational traits that have allowed them to survive multiple mass extinction events.

The Discovery and Study of Ancient Species

The study of these ancient species provides crucial insights into our planet's natural history and evolution. Scientists use various methods such as radiometric dating, paleontology and genomic science to identify and evaluate their longevity.

After exploring what makes a species ‘ancient', let's take a closer look at some astonishing examples from the current fauna.

Living Fossils: amazing Examples Among Today's Fauna

Meet the Living Fossils

Living fossils, like horseshoe crabs (200 million years old) or tadpole shrimps (over 200 million years old), are remarkable creatures. Often considered relics of an earlier era, they provide us with a glimpse into life before humans walked the earth.

Lazarus Taxa: a Resurrection from Extinction

In addition to these incredible survivors, we also encounter Lazarus taxa, groups of organisms that disappear from one or more periods in the geological record, only to appear again later. Sturgeons, existing for about 200 million years, serve as a perfect example of this phenomenon.

Having been introduced to some living fossils let's examine one such Lazarus Taxa specimen, the Coelacanth.

Standing the Test of Time: the Coelacanth and its Incredible Longevity

The Amazing Story of Coelacanth

The Coelacanth, a primitive fish thought to have gone extinct with dinosaurs around 65 million years ago, was remarkably rediscovered alive in 1938. This species has existed for roughly 400 million years and is considered a significant link between fish and tetrapods (four-limbed creatures).

Why Is Coelacanth Important ?

Their unique combination of primitive features and complex traits not seen in other living fishes provide valuable insights into how our early vertebrate ancestors might have lived.

Our journey now takes us from ancient fishes to antique reptiles, specifically turtles and crocodiles.

Following the Footsteps of Ancient Reptiles: turtles and Crocodiles

Turtles: the Ultimate Survivors

Turtles are among the oldest reptile groups on Earth. With their protective shells and slow metabolic rates, they've remained virtually unchanged for over 200 million years.

Crocodiles: the Timeless Predators

Crocodiles, too, have persisted with little evolutionary change over time. Their strength, resilience and adaptability allow them to live in various environments worldwide.

While these reptiles might feel old enough already, wait until we dive into the ocean depths to uncover even older invertebrates.

Ancient Invertebrates: nautilus and Horseshoe Crabs, survivors of Another Era

The Nautilus: a Living Fossil from the Sea

The Nautilus, with its beautifully spiraled shell, is a marine creature that has survived relatively unchanged for millions of years.

Horseshoe Crabs: the Blue-blooded Survivors

Horseshoe crabs, despite their name, are closer to spiders than to crabs. These invertebrates have existed for about 450 million years and play a crucial role in medical research due to their unique blue blood.

The world under the sea hides not only old invertebrates but some truly ancient vertebrates as well.

Underwater Record Breakers: the Greenland Shark and Arctic Clam

The Greenland Shark: the Longest-living Vertebrate

The Greenland shark, with an estimated lifespan of up to 400 years, is considered the longest-living vertebrate on Earth.

The Arctic Clam: an Unassuming Record Holder

The humble Arctic clam or Cyprine arctic, however, gives the shark a run for its money. One particular individual, named Ming, was discovered to be 507 years old !

Next let's turn our attention towards the prehistoric mammals that continue to roam our planet.

Prehistoric Mammals Still Among Us: elephants and Bowhead Whales

Ancient Giants: elephants

Elephants descend from a line of animals known as Proboscideans, which have roamed Earth for over 60 million years. They are vital keystone species due to their impact on their habitats.

The Bowhead Whale: a Mammalian Methuselah

The Bowhead whale is another prime example of mammalian longevity. These Arctic dwellers can live for over 200 years, and their long lifespan has intrigued scientists for years.

Finally, we reach the verdict on the oldest living animal on our planet.

The Scientific Verdict: the Oldest Living Animal on Our Planet

And the Winner Is …

According to recent discoveries, the title of the oldest living animal goes to…the Greenland shark ! This species has just been identified as the oldest living vertebrate, with a life expectancy reaching up to an impressive 400 years.

From coelacanths to turtles, from nautiluses to Greenland sharks, each of these animals tells a story of survival against all odds. They stand as living chronicles of our planet's biological history and serve as potent reminders of nature's tenacity and resilience. The study of these ancient beings continues to shed light upon life's compelling saga – a tale that started billions of years ago and continues to unfold today.

