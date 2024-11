About the author, Evelyn Hartley

Evelyn Hartley, a seasoned journalist with over a decade in the industry, is a treasured member of the Moose Gazette team. Born in the picturesque town of Bath, England, she developed a passion for uncovering local stories and bringing them to the national stage. Eve specializes in social and cultural issues, having earned her master's degree in Cultural Journalism from King's College London. In her downtime, she is an avid theater-goer and has a penchant for vintage book collecting. Eve believes that every individual and place has a story waiting to be told, and she's committed to telling those stories with utmost integrity and care.