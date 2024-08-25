In the vast expanse of the world's oceans, a silent tragedy unfolds. Thousands of dolphins succumb each year to one seemingly innocuous threat: fishing nets. To combat this issue, an innovative technology called DolphinFree is being developed in France that replicates dolphin communication to prevent them from getting ensnared in nets. This article delves into the challenges faced by dolphins, the solutions offered by technology and collaborative efforts in ensuring marine biodiversity.

Understanding the Challenges of By-catch for Dolphins

The Impact of Accidental Captures on Dolphin Populations

By-catch, or accidental capture in fishing gear, poses a significant threat to dolphins. In winter 2019, around 11, 500 common dolphins met their end in the Gulf of Gascogne due to fishing activities. Situations like these underline the urgent need for measures that can protect these intelligent marine creatures.

Specific Threats Faced by Dolphins in Different Regions

In places like Guyana, local dolphin species face additional threats due to accidental captures. The WWF has been collaborating with CRPMEM since 2005 to mitigate this issue and preserve oceanic life.

After understanding the scale and impact of this problem, let's now explore how innovation is stepping up to provide solutions.

Innovation Serving Cetaceans: unveiling the Dolphin Deterrent

How Does DolphinFree Work ?

DolphinFree operates on a simple yet ingenious premise: mimicking dolphin communication patterns. It uses this mechanism as a deterrent to keep these mammals at a safe distance from perilous fishing nets.

The Implementation of Acoustic Deterrents

An interesting development since 2020 has been the mandatory use of sonic systems, known as ‘pingers', by French trawlers on the Atlantic coast. These play a vital role in preventing accidental captures.

The creation and implementation of such tools are steps towards a more sustainable and responsible fishing industry.

Customized Deterrents: towards Fishing Respectful of Marine Biodiversity

The Promise of Acoustic Repellents in Pelagic Trawling

Acoustic repellents may hold the key to drastically reducing dolphin by-catch. In fact, studies have suggested that they could deter over half of dolphins from fishing nets. In 2007 alone, these devices could have saved around 346 dolphins in France.

But what's being done specifically to understand and reduce these accidental captures ? This brings us to the Delmoges Project.

The Delmoges Project: analyzing Dolphin-Fishing Interaction for Better Protection

Purpose and Approach of The Delmoges Project

Launched with an aim to limit common dolphin by-catch in the Gulf of Gascogne, this project involves using sophisticated acoustic probes. Besides emitting deterrent sounds, these also include acoustic reflectors that assist dolphins in echolocating nets, thereby limiting both acoustic pollution and dolphin habituation.

Collaboration is often key when it comes to effective conservation efforts – a sentiment echoed in the work between Licado and Ifremer.

Licado and Ifremer: collaboration Synonymous with Species Preservation

The Role of Licado in Dolphin Conservation

The Licado project was launched in 2019 with a similar goal: reduce common dolphin by-catch using advanced acoustics. It features a combination of acoustic deterrents and reflectors to maintain a safe distance between dolphins and fishing nets.

Ifremer's Contribution to Protecting Marine Life

Together with Licado, ifremer is playing a pivotal role in preserving marine species, forming an essential part of the global effort towards sustainable and responsible fishing practices.

The journey towards saving thousands of lives beneath the waves is certainly not an easy one. However, with innovative technologies like DolphinFree and concerted efforts from organizations such as Licado and Ifremer, there is a glimmer of hope for our cetacean counterparts. The use of acoustic deterrents presents a promising future where we can strike a balance between human activities and marine biodiversity. In this constant ebb and flow of challenges and solutions, remember – every wave starts with a ripple.

4.7/5 - (8 votes)