🔥Nation's biggest stars join in show of thanks for frontline NHS workers with heartwarming video🔥

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Beckham, Sir Elton John and Daniel Craig are among A-listers who have paid tribute to NHS staff risking their lives to fight coronavirus.

Celebrities from the world of film, television, music and sport were filmed holding up a placards bearing the slogans #OurNHSPeople and #ThankYouNHS in a heartwarming video for staff on the frontline of the crisis.

The video was shared as the nation saluted key workers for a second successive Thursday, as up and down the country grateful Britons stood on their doorsteps to clap and cheer in a show of appreciation for key workers.

Waller-Bridge, Sir Elton, and Beckham were joined by stars including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Winslet, Daniel Craig, Phoebe and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas.

Kylie Minogue, Naomi Harris, Eddie Redmayne Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Mo Farah were also among the huge names who featured in the video.

The first Clap For Carers took place on Thursday, March 26. The nationwide show of support is expected to continue on a weekly basis.

Swathes of Brits took to social media to share videos and messages of support and admiration for key workers.

Healthcare staff honoured with clapping from doorsteps and windows

A Twitter video, shot from afar, showed Boris Johnson on the steps of Number 10 clapping with gusto.

“Who else is clapping here?” he asked peering around – standing alone owing to his need for self-isolation after contracting the virus.

Elsewhere in the capital, London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted a “loud, proud message tonight to everyone working flat out on the frontline.’

“You are the soldiers in this war. Your hard work and dedication is saving lives every single day,” he wrote.

“We couldn’t be more grateful.”

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick shared her “pride” in the emergency services with a Twitter video message.

And London Fire Brigade wrote: “Firefighters across London are showing their appreciation for all the brilliant front line workers, the NHS and our London Ambulance Service colleagues who are working so hard for us all. ​