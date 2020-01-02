nationalist-congress-party-leader-dp-tripathi-dies-after-long-illness

NCP leader DP Tripathi dies after long illness.

New Delhi:

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former MP, DP Tripathi died in Delhi on Thursday after long illness.

Party leader Supriya Sule expressed her condolence on the death of the party veteran and said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of DP Tripathi. He was the General Secretary of NCP, and a guide and mentor to all of us. We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established”.

“May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with his family members. Heartfelt condolences,” she added.

Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of DP Tripathi. Since 1973, when we joined JNU, have discussed and debated the world with him. Always open-minded and pragmatic. Will miss him very much. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 2, 2020

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he is “deeply grieved” to hear the death of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Member of Parliament DP Tripathi.

“Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of DP Tripathi. Since 1973, when we joined JNU, have discussed and debated the world with him. Always open-minded and pragmatic. Will miss him very much,” Mr Jaishankar tweeted.