national-trust-to-forest-vast-swathes-of-farmland-under-plans-to-go-carbon-zero

Huge swathes of farmland owned by the National Trust are to be forested under plans to make the charity carbon zero by 2030.
On the Trust’s 125th anniversary, Hilary McGrady, the director general, announced that trees will be planted on 18,000 hectares (44,000 acres), the equivalent area of 42 Sherwood Forests.
But controversially, around half of that expanse will come from grazing land, with dozens of tenant farmers told they will have to reduce their numbers of cattle and sheep.
Some 20 million trees will be grown over the next 10 years, some planted and some allowed to self-seed after livestock is removed from upland areas.
It will nearly double the amount of wooded National Trust land from 10 per cent to 17 per cent.
Mrs McGrady said: “I’m not going to shy away from the fact some of this planting will be in upland areas and we will want to work with the farming community on that.
“We will certainly not be asking farmers to move. But there will be a change in some of the upland landscape that we own.”
Other initiatives to help the nearly six million member-strong trust achieve net zero emissions include maintaining peat bogs, which like trees absorb and store carbon, investing in more renewable energy, and cutting its carbon footprint.
Efforts will focus on the National Trust’s own pollution, but Mrs McGrady acknowledged that the carbon footprint of visitors would not be factored into its carbon zero equations.
“We are very conscious that people are travelling to our properties and that is something we want to tackle,” she told a briefing in London.
“There is a practical reality, our properties are in rural areas, so that is the reality that you are dealing with, but we are very mindful of it.”
The charity, which was founded in the 19th century to protect and care for natural and historic places, also plans to work with other organisations to create ‘green corridors’ that connect people in urban areas to nature.
It will also continue work to protect nature, such as clean up rivers and reintroduce species such as water voles and beavers, Mrs McGrady said.
A year-long campaign to connect people with nature will include schemes to celebrate Britain’s blossom season, watching dawns for property rooftops and even dancing outdoors.
“People need nature now more than ever,” she added. “If they connect with it then they look after it. We will galvanise the nation to care
“And working together is the only way we can reverse the decline in wildlife and the challenges we face due to climate change.
“My belief is that civilization, need not, must not, be the enemy of nature. We need a healthy environment.
“We will invite people to greet the dawn. We will open rooftops and enable people to gather at viewpoints around the country to watch the sunrise.”