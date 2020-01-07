National Trust set to make £1.8m from second-hand books as sales triple in two years

The National Trust is expected to make £1.8m from second-hand books by April, as sales triple in two years amid a growing trend for “eco-friendly” reading.
Income from sales has surged from £573,000 in 2017 to over £1.4m so far this financial year, with tens of thousands of books sold every week at the charity’s 185 second-hand stores.
World of Books, the UK’s largest second-hand book retailer, estimates the market is growing by as much as 10 percent, as the popularity of e-books continues to decline.
Experts have said that a greater awareness of the impact of deforestation on animal habits and printing waste is contributing to the rise in second-hand book purchases.
Studies have previously suggested that printed books took three times more raw materials, and 78 times more water, than e-books to produce.
The National Trust, which increasingly relies on book sales as a source of funding, has shared numerous stories of staff and customers unwittingly finding valuable second-hand books in their stores.
Trust volunteers from Dyffryn Gardens in Wales were surprised to discover seven autographs from the first climbers to reach the top of Mount Everest in a book donated by a member of the public. It went on to sell for £500 at an auction.
At Quarry Bank Mill in Wilmslow, Chesire, one shopper found a signed 70-year-old letter from White Christmas star Bing Crosby, which explained that his next film release was going to be Road to Rio with Bob Hope.
David Jackson, a volunteer at the second-hand book shop at Hardwick Hall, Derbyshire, said: “Like other specialist retail outlets, good second-hand book shops have a unique feel, which customers enjoy, and I believe that the National Trust’s shops really add to the visitor experience.”
“And as the stories being told prove, our shops aren’t just about the books, they are also about the fascinating discoveries hidden away in the pages, from historical records and images to famous autographs and letters. They really are a treasure trove of hidden gems,” he added.