🔥National Theatre's One Man, Two Guvnors watched live by more than 200,000 people on YouTube🔥

More than 200,000 people tuned in live to watch the National Theatre’s stream of One Man, Two Guvnors on YouTube last night.

As of this morning, the show starring James Corden, Jemima Rooper and Oliver Chris has been viewed more than 900,000 times with the count still rising.

It was pointed out on Twitter that 200,000 people watching live is the equivalent of 224 sold-out performances in the National’s Lyttelton Theatre, where it was staged.

The Southbank venue is putting a number of its biggest hits online for free to entertain people at home during the lockdown.

One Man, Two Guvnors was adapted by Richard Bean from an 18th century Italian comedy and updated the story to 1960s Brighton where a hapless and very hungry Corden tries to juggle serving two masters without either finding out.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch it here:

The play will be available to view online until Thursday April 9, when the next production – Jane Eyre – is streamed.

Here is the current schedule:

Jane Eyre, directed by Sally Cookson, 7pm, April 9

Treasure Island, adapted by Bryony Lavery, 7pm, April 16

Twelfth Night, starring Tamsin Greig, 7pm, April 23

The National will announce further plays soon, but here is our wishlist of what we’d like to see screened for free.