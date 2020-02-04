national-sickie-day:-the-worst-excuses-people-use-to-get-out-of-work

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Don’t worry if you felt like calling in sick this morning, because today you’re not alone.

That’s because the first Monday in February has been dubbed ‘National Sickie Day’, when sick rates are said to peak thanks to post-Christmas blues and miserable weather.

Thousands of workers across the UK will have called in sick on Monday, February 3, which also conveniently falls after Super Bowl Sunday and the first weekend after Dry January.

With today the most likely day for people to phone in sick, here’s everything you need to know about National Sickie Day 2020.

What is National Sickie Day 2020?

Simply put, the first Monday in February is said to be the day that most workers pull a sickie, either through genuine reasons or not.

Research suggests this is down to a number of factors, but among them are that it’s the first weekend after payday and the first weekend after Dry January, meaning there will likely be some sore heads nursing a self-inflicted hangover this morning.

The Super Bowl will be a factor, with many in the UK staying up into the early hours to watch the spectacle.

Others will call in sick because of the January blues, while many will be pulling a sickie because they are attending interviews elsewhere.

Added to this, Monday’s are traditionally the most popular day of the week for people to call in sick.

The estimated amount of employees calling in sick today will average around 350,000, which is thought to cost the economy around £45 million.

What are the most common reasons for taking time off work?

Most workers ‘playing hookie’ will stick to excuses such as flu or back pain to take time off.

Other reasons include having a cold and struggling with mental health issues, while stress, recurring medical conditions and musculoskeletal disorders also feature.

However, some will go to more outrageous lengths to not go to work.

According to Employment Law Experts (ELAS), some of the worst excuses for missing work include:

“My only pair of work trousers is in the wash”

“It’s my dog’s birthday and I need to arrange a party for him”

“The dog ate my shoes”

“I got arrested”

“I lost my PPE”

“I stayed out partying last night and haven’t had any sleep”

“My friend is on annual leave so I can’t get a lift”

“I have no way to get to work”

“My wife earns more than me so I have to look after the kids.”

Is your office looking a bit empty today? It might be because your colleagues are wolfing down on pizza as they lie in bed watching Netflix. Better get your excuses in early.