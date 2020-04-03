🔥National Director says decision to close 'weighs heavily' in behind-the-scenes BBC show🔥

Going Out in London Discover

National Gallery director Gabriele Finaldi said the decision to close its doors for the first time since the Second World War “weighs heavily” on him.

The building closed to visitors on March 19 until May 4 in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

It meant they had to temporarily close the doors on their Titian exhibition which only opened on March 16 and had finally reunited six of his greatest paintings for the first time in 450 years.

Dr Finaldi told a BBC documentary crew filming the closure: “The day we knew we had to close the Gallery the team decided to gather together at a quarter to six just before the doors closed to the public so that we could spend a bit of time together in the exhibition that all of us had played a part in.

”So we wanted to enjoy those last few minutes with all the visiting public. It was a strange moment. I’d never lived a moment like that before frankly.

“In time of stress, in times of crisis, I think museums and art and pictures can play an enormously important role where people look for solace, where they look for comfort, where they look for some kind of guidance. So it weighs heavily on you to have to lock the doors on a room that holds some of the greatest pictures ever painted and you can’t allow people to see them. But we know that we have done something important and are very keen to share it when we are able to open our doors again.”

The canvases, painted between 1551 and 1562, were commissioned by King Philip II of Spain and are known as the “poesie”, because Titian regarded them as the visual equivalent of poetry.

Visitors can still see the works online as well as the wider collection at nationalgallery.org.uk and watch Titian – Behind Closed Doors this Saturday on BBC TWO at 9.45pm.