national-archives-blurs-out-anti-trump-messages-in-women’s-march-photo

January 18, 2020 | 2: 13pm

Protesters walk during the Women’s March on Washington, in 2017. Circled in red on the left is an anti-Trump sign that was blurred by the National Archives.

No sex, please, we’re the National Archives.

A photograph of 2017’s anti-Trump Women’s March on display at the National Archives in Washington was edited to mask possibly offensive words — and to avoid upsetting the boss, President Trump.

The word “Trump” in a sign that originally read “God Hates Trump” was blurred out in a huge, four-foot-by-six-foot photo display that greets visitors to an exhibit on the history of women’s rights, the Washington Post reported.

Signs that made graphic references to a woman’s anatomy – including one that read “This P—- Grabs Back” — were also edited.

The Women’s March, held the day after Trump’s inauguration, drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington and other cities. Many of the demonstrators carried homemade signs, some displaying explicit language.

A National Archives spokeswoman said the edits were made to avoid “current political controversy” and to keep the exhibit — open since May — family-friendly.

“As a non-partisan, non-political federal agency…modifying the image was an attempt on our part to keep the focus on the records,” Archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman said this week, noting that archivist David Ferriero is an Obama appointee.

But historians expressed dismay.

“There’s no reason for the National Archives to ever digitally alter a historic photograph,” Rice University professor Douglas Brinkley said. “A lot of history is messy.”