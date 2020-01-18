nathaniel-wood’s-ufc-246-predictions:-conor-mcgregor-too-skilful-for-donald-cerrone

Although I’m rooting for Donald Cerrone to get the win, I’m going with Conor McGregor for UFC 246’s main event. I’m a big fan of Cowboy, I think he’s a great fighter and he seems like a nice, humble guy.

I have lost a bit of respect for McGregor, but he does seem to be saying all the right things now and I’m hoping he has changed his ways.

He is a great fighter, and I was a big fan of his when he first started, but I do think the money and success went to his head a little if I’m honest. He was a fighter who was struggling when he began his career and to me, playing this arrogant persona sort of contradicts who he was when he first started.

I know I would never change who I am. If I had that platform and was making that sort of money, I would use that to help people. I’m sure he has done, but the flashy, showboating stuff, I’m not a big fan of.

McGregor vs Cerrone

For me, as much as I’m hoping Cerrone gets the win, I think that McGregor might be a bit too skilful for him. I think this fight will depend a lot on Cerrone. If he brings his A-game, he can make it a hard night for McGregor, but if he doesn’t, I think McGregor will knock him out quickly, like he did with Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez. A win for either man would be great for the welterweight division, but I think if Conor gets the win, the fight to make would be McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal, that’s the money fight.

Holm vs Pennington

I’m going with Holly Holm here, I’m a big fan of hers. I seem to be a big fan of all my next opponent’s (John Dodson) team-mates! I think she’s going to do well, she’s been there, done that and got the t-shirt. Her experience should play a big part and she’s one of the best female fighters of all-time by far. She’s been in the game a long time and she’s still competing at the highest level. I’m a big fan of her personality as well.

Oleinik vs Greene

For me this one is 50/50, I’m really not sure how this one is going to play out. This one could easily come down to whoever turns up with best mindset on the night, that’s who will get the win. That’s the thing about the heavyweight division, it’s so unpredictable. All it takes is one big shot to completely change a fight.

Gadelha vs Grasso

I’m going with Claudia for this one, I’ve seen her fight quite a few times and I like her style. I think she’s going to get the job done and I have a feeling she will do it quite easily, but we’ll see on the night. I think the key will be striking rather than the ground game but she’s a tough cookie, and I think she’s going to do very well.

Pettis vs Ferreira

I like Anthony Pettis and I want him to win, but I just don’t know if he’s going to. I’m not sure he has the same drive he once had. Unfortunately, I think he might lose by decision, that’s the pick I’ll go with, but I really do hope he wins. I’m a big fan of his and a win here could help him restart his career. That’s the great thing about UFC, if you can put together some quality wins it can shoot you right back into title contention. It’ll be interesting to see as I would love for him to get the win, I’m just not sure he has that same mentality.

Prospect’s UFC 246 Fight to Watch

I’m most excited about McGregor vs Cerrone, but outside of the main event, the fight I’m most looking forward to is Pettis vs Ferreira. It has the makings of being a great fight and Pettis does have quite a flashy style, so I’ll be interested to see if he uses that.

