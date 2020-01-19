nathan-gibson:-murder-victim’s-heartbroken-fiancee-in-emotional-tribute-to-‘sweetest,-selfless-person’







Murder victim Nathan Gibson and his fiancee Joanna Black at a Liverpool match

The heartbroken fiancee of murdered dad Nathan Gibson has told how the couple had planned for 2020 to be their “best year yet”.

Joanna Black said the young couple were “soul mates” and told how they had been looking forward to planning their wedding and taking their young son to Legoland. “We’d just made a piggy promise to have another baby at 30 if we hadn’t already by then,” she wrote in an emotional tribute posted on social media.

“You were the most sweetest, gentlest, selfless and kind person I could have ever met with a heart of gold.”

Nathan (25) was found dead on a towpath near Lake Road, Craigavon, in the early hours of Friday morning, just a short distance from his home in the Co Armagh town’s Legahory estate.

It is believed that after attacking Nathan, his killer went to the young couple’s home where he threatened the young man’s fiancee.

The terrified young mum jumped from an upstairs window in a bid to escape, breaking bones in her foot, locals said. In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Joanna wrote: “The kindness and support shown to me the last few days by all the many people whose lives you touched shows just what a wonderful person you were.

“We said it ourselves, our hands were the exact same size and we matched perfectly, even looked alike because we were soul mates, first and only ever love.