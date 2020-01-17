nathan-gibson-craigavon-murder-linked-to-attack-on-woman-who-jumped-out-window







Police Forensics carry out searches in the Legahory area in Craigavon on Friday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pacemaker Press 17/01/2020

Police Forensics carry out searches in the Legahory area in Craigavon on Friday.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a murder in Craigavon, County Armagh.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a murder investigation was launched after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in the Lake Road area on Thursday night.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 17th January 2020

The scene in the Legahory area of Craigavon where PSNI officers were conducting searches after a 25-year-old man’s body was found on Thursday evening on the nearby Lake Road. Police have launch a murder investigation and a 40-year-old man has been arrested. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Pacemaker Press 17/01/2020

Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Forensics at the scene at the Lake Road in Craigavon on Friday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pacemaker Press 17/01/2020

Forensics at the scene at the Lake Road in Craigavon on Friday.

Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Police at the scene on Lake Road, Craigavon Pacemaker Press 17/01/2020

Police at the scene at the Lake Road in Craigavon on Friday.

The 25-year-old man murdered in Craigavon on Thursday night was Nathan Gibson, police have confirmed

Police are also investigating another incident linked to the killing in which a woman jumped out a window of a home in the area after she was attacked.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder after Mr Gibson’s body was found by police fatally wounded on a tow path near Lake Road.

Police said they received a report on Thursday night that Mr Gibson had been attacked.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “First and foremost my thoughts go out to the family of Nathan at this very sad time.

“I need to know the movements of Nathan on Thursday night between 5.30pm and 11.30pm. Did you see him? Was he in the company of anyone else?

“Did you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the tow path from Legahory Court to Lake Road area of Craigavon?”